Las Vegas First Friday | 4/29/26

Las Vegas First Friday is turning up the volume on May 1 with its “Sounds” theme, celebrating everything from music and nature to the everyday moments that inspire creativity. The event will spotlight the power of sound through art, performance, and community connection in the heart of the Arts District.

Emerging musical artist Jasmine Rayne will share her creative journey and how songwriting influences both her life and others. Plus, organizers are teasing an exciting new summer series in partnership with Encore Beach Club, bringing local artists and DJs to the stage every First Sunday.

