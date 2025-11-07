Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas Fashion Week | 11/7/25

Vegas Fashion Week brings together designers, emerging talent, and fashion enthusiasts for five days of runway shows, panels, and exclusive activations.
Vegas Fashion Week is making its debut, uniting the city’s top designers, industry leaders, and fashion fans for a five-day celebration of style and creativity.

The inaugural event, presented by the Las Vegas Fashion Council, will feature high-energy runway shows, live model showcases, educational panels, and design competitions highlighting the next generation of fashion talent.

Attendees can also explore exclusive in-store activations and trunk shows across iconic Las Vegas venues. Blending culture, artistry, and entertainment, Vegas Fashion Week promises to elevate Las Vegas as a global style destination.

