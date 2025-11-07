Las Vegas Fashion Week | 11/7/25

Vegas Fashion Week is making its debut, uniting the city’s top designers, industry leaders, and fashion fans for a five-day celebration of style and creativity.

The inaugural event, presented by the Las Vegas Fashion Council, will feature high-energy runway shows, live model showcases, educational panels, and design competitions highlighting the next generation of fashion talent.

Attendees can also explore exclusive in-store activations and trunk shows across iconic Las Vegas venues. Blending culture, artistry, and entertainment, Vegas Fashion Week promises to elevate Las Vegas as a global style destination.

