Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Las Vegas Distillery | 3/17/26

Las Vegas Distillery celebrates craft gin with its first-ever Gin Week, featuring cocktails, food specials, tours, and a limited Navy Strength gin release.
Gin Week Shakes Things Up at Las Vegas Distillery
Posted

Las Vegas Distillery is raising a glass to craft spirits with its first-ever Gin Week, taking place March 18–22 in Henderson’s Booze District. The weeklong celebration highlights locally made gin with special events, tastings, tours, and entertainment for fans of the classic spirit.

Guests can enjoy signature gin cocktails alongside creative food pairings. The celebration also features the limited release of Las Vegas Distillery’s Navy Strength Gin, bottled at 114 proof, with only 96 bottles available.

Visitors can also sign up for a special gin deep-dive tour with Master Distiller Jonny VerPlanck.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo