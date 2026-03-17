Las Vegas Distillery | 3/17/26

Las Vegas Distillery is raising a glass to craft spirits with its first-ever Gin Week, taking place March 18–22 in Henderson’s Booze District. The weeklong celebration highlights locally made gin with special events, tastings, tours, and entertainment for fans of the classic spirit.

Guests can enjoy signature gin cocktails alongside creative food pairings. The celebration also features the limited release of Las Vegas Distillery’s Navy Strength Gin, bottled at 114 proof, with only 96 bottles available.

Visitors can also sign up for a special gin deep-dive tour with Master Distiller Jonny VerPlanck.