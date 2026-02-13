Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 2/13/26

Get ready to ROCK on Friday, February 13 as the Las Vegas Desert Dogs host “Rock The Box” featuring high-energy lacrosse and a live performance from Mini Kiss! #PaidForContent
Rock the Box Las Vegas Desert Dogs & MINIKISS!
Posted

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are bringing a night of high-octane action and rock-and-roll flair to Lee’s Family Forum on Friday, February 13 for their Rock The Box theme night. This isn’t just another lacrosse game — fans will experience thrilling Pro Box Lacrosse followed by an electrifying live set from legendary tribute band Mini Kiss.

Expect intense fast-paced play from the Desert Dogs as they take on a top National Lacrosse League opponent, plus music and entertainment that will keep everyone on their feet. Whether you’re a die-hard lacrosse fan or a rock music lover, this night blends sports and live entertainment for an unforgettable Friday the 13th.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo