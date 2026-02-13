Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 2/13/26

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are bringing a night of high-octane action and rock-and-roll flair to Lee’s Family Forum on Friday, February 13 for their Rock The Box theme night. This isn’t just another lacrosse game — fans will experience thrilling Pro Box Lacrosse followed by an electrifying live set from legendary tribute band Mini Kiss.

Expect intense fast-paced play from the Desert Dogs as they take on a top National Lacrosse League opponent, plus music and entertainment that will keep everyone on their feet. Whether you’re a die-hard lacrosse fan or a rock music lover, this night blends sports and live entertainment for an unforgettable Friday the 13th.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Desert Dogs