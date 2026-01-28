Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 1/28/26

Wayne’s Tailgate returns Jan. 31 as the Las Vegas Desert Dogs host the Oshawa Firewolves. First 4,000 fans score an exclusive Gretzky City Edition jersey. #PaidForContent
Gretzky Jersey Night: Desert Dogs vs. Firewolves
Posted

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are turning up the excitement for their biggest night of the year. On January 31 at 7 p.m., the Desert Dogs host the Oshawa Firewolves at Lee’s Family Forum for the 4th annual Gretzky Jersey Night. Fans can arrive early for Wayne’s Tailgate, a pregame party that brings food, fun, and serious hockey vibes. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Gretzky “City Edition” jersey, matching the specialty jerseys the team will wear on the ice. With stars like Chris Cloutier and Mitch Jones in action, it’s a can’t-miss night for lacrosse fans.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo