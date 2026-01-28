Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 1/28/26

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are turning up the excitement for their biggest night of the year. On January 31 at 7 p.m., the Desert Dogs host the Oshawa Firewolves at Lee’s Family Forum for the 4th annual Gretzky Jersey Night. Fans can arrive early for Wayne’s Tailgate, a pregame party that brings food, fun, and serious hockey vibes. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Gretzky “City Edition” jersey, matching the specialty jerseys the team will wear on the ice. With stars like Chris Cloutier and Mitch Jones in action, it’s a can’t-miss night for lacrosse fans.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Desert Dogs