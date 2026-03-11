Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 03/11/26

This Sunday, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs will host their 4th Annual Tucker Out Lymphoma Game, a powerful night dedicated to honoring Tucker Williams and raising awareness for pediatric cancer research. Over the last two seasons, the team has partnered with Cure 4 the Kids Foundation to introduce the “Captain of the Game” program. Children currently battling cancer are honored during the game, creating unforgettable moments for families while highlighting the importance of pediatric oncology care and research.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Desert Dogs