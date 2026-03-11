Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 03/11/26

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs host their annual Tucker Out Lymphoma game, honoring Tucker Williams while raising awareness and support for pediatric cancer research. #PaidForContent
Desert Dogs Host Tucker Out Lymphoma Game to Honor Tucker Williams
Posted

This Sunday, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs will host their 4th Annual Tucker Out Lymphoma Game, a powerful night dedicated to honoring Tucker Williams and raising awareness for pediatric cancer research. Over the last two seasons, the team has partnered with Cure 4 the Kids Foundation to introduce the “Captain of the Game” program. Children currently battling cancer are honored during the game, creating unforgettable moments for families while highlighting the importance of pediatric oncology care and research.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo