Las Vegas Coin Company | 5/13/26

As the nation prepares to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, excitement is building around the historic milestone and the stories that shaped the country’s founding. John Jankowski joined the show to discuss Channel 13’s America 250 celebration and the importance of reflecting on the nation’s journey over the last two and a half centuries. The special anniversary offers an opportunity to explore America’s history, honor its founding principles, and connect modern audiences with the people and events that helped shape the country.

During the segment, Jankowski also showcased rare colonial-era artifacts, including a plate that once belonged to George Washington and pieces of colonial currency. The conversation highlighted how artifacts like these create a tangible connection to history while helping audiences better understand the challenges, culture, and evolution of the young nation ahead of the America 250 celebration.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Coin Company