Las Vegas Coin Company | 3/18/26

What might be hiding in your drawers, jewelry boxes, or old collections? Las Vegas Coin Company’s John Jankowski and collectibles buyer Scott DeLorge stopped by to talk about the surprising value many everyday items can hold. From rare coins and vintage jewelry to unique collectibles, some pieces tucked away at home may be worth far more than people realize.

Jankowski also broke down the fast-moving world of precious metals and how changing market prices can impact what your items are worth today. And as always, the duo brought along a few fascinating treasures from the store to show viewers what collectors are looking for right now.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Coin Company