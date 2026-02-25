Las Vegas Coin Company | 2/25/26

Las Vegas Coin Company owner John Jankowski returns to Morning Blend to break down the fast-moving world of precious metals. With gold and silver prices constantly shifting, John explains what’s fueling current market trends and why it matters to everyday buyers and sellers. He also connects the dots between the broader metals market and the value of jewelry, coins, and collectibles people may already have at home. Plus, as always, John brings along a few fascinating treasures from the store, giving viewers a firsthand look at rare and valuable pieces — and insight into what makes them special in today’s market.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Coin Company