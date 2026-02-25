Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas Coin Company | 2/25/26

John Jankowski of Las Vegas Coin Company explains gold and silver trends, what’s driving the market, and how selling jewelry fits into today’s bigger picture.jjjjj #PaidForContent
What You Need to Know About Precious Metals and Jewelry
Posted

Las Vegas Coin Company owner John Jankowski returns to Morning Blend to break down the fast-moving world of precious metals. With gold and silver prices constantly shifting, John explains what’s fueling current market trends and why it matters to everyday buyers and sellers. He also connects the dots between the broader metals market and the value of jewelry, coins, and collectibles people may already have at home. Plus, as always, John brings along a few fascinating treasures from the store, giving viewers a firsthand look at rare and valuable pieces — and insight into what makes them special in today’s market.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Coin Company

