Las Vegas Coin Company | 2/11/26

John Jankowski of Las Vegas Coin Company joined us to break down what’s happening in the ever-changing precious metals market. With gold and silver prices moving quickly, many people are wondering what it means for the jewelry sitting in their drawers.

From practical advice on selling unwanted jewelry to understanding what truly holds value, John shares insights viewers can actually use. He also brought along some fascinating pieces from the store that highlight how history, craftsmanship, and market demand all come together.

This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Coin Company