Las Vegas Coin Company | 10/11/23
Prev
Next
Las Vegas Coin Company has a shop full of rare collectibles, and John Jankowski, owner, stopped by to show us some of the coolest things you can find in the store right now. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 14:21:28-04
Do you believe things get better with age? Las Vegas Coin Company owner John Jankowski surely does! He joined us to showcase a beautiful array of rare items you can find for sale at his shop. He specializes in dealing with high-end coins and collectibles.
This segment is paid for by Las Vegas Coin Company
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.