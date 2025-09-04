Las Vegas Charity Classic | 9/4/25

The 3rd Annual Las Vegas Charity Classic is hitting the greens at South Shore Country Club in Henderson, supporting a vital cause in the community. This charity golf tournament raises funds for The Hub, a Las Vegas nonprofit dedicated to helping underage survivors of sex trafficking rebuild healthy and productive lives. Participants can enjoy a full day on the course while making a meaningful impact.

Adding to the excitement, Findlay Mazda is giving players a chance to win a brand-new car. Beyond the friendly competition, attendees will walk away knowing they’ve contributed to one of the most important causes in the valley, combining sport, community, and compassion in a single unforgettable event.

