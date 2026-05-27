Las Vegas Brewing Company | 5/27/26

On National Burger Day, Las Vegas Brewing Company is celebrating in a big way with its signature “Smashies” available all day for just $10 at both locations. Director of Operations Sonny Ahuja and Owner Kyle Dolder joined us to showcase the lineup of creative, flavor-packed burgers that have become a staple at LVBC.

Guests can choose from classic favorites like the Smashy with American cheese and “perfect” sauce, the Ghost Pepper Smashy for a spicy kick, or elevated options like the Steak House Smashy and French Onion Smashy. The menu also includes vegan-friendly creations such as The House Plant, ‘Steak’ Plant, and Seoul Plant, offering plant-based twists with bold flavors. Of course, no burger experience is complete without a beer pairing, and LVBC highlighted its rotating craft selections designed to complement every Smashy.

