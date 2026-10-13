Las Vegas Book Festival | 10/13/26

Book lovers, get ready! The Las Vegas Book Festival returns Saturday, October 17, celebrating its 25th year with a full day of stories, ideas and activities for all ages.

Hosted at the Historic Fifth Street School downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this free event features 100 authors taking part in interviews, panel discussions, readings and book signings.

Headliners include author and youth advocate Tony Weaver Jr., journalist Jon Ralston, novelist Natalie Baszile and fantasy authors Ayana Gray, Kimberly Lemming and Yasmin Angoe.

Families can explore children’s readings, illustrator demonstrations, hands-on activities, food trucks and independent vendors selling books, art and handcrafted goods. The festival is produced by the City of Las Vegas and Nevada Humanities.

