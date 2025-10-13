Las Vegas Book Festival | 10/13/25

The Las Vegas Book Festival is back for its 24th year, continuing a beloved fall tradition that celebrates the written word and those who love it.

As Nevada’s largest literary event, the festival brings together authors, speakers, writers, and readers for a full day of inspiration and creativity. Guests can enjoy readings, book signings, and interactive workshops, plus the chance to connect with fellow book lovers from all walks of life.

With something for every kind of reader, the Las Vegas Book Festival is a can’t-miss celebration of imagination, storytelling, and the power of books to bring people together.

