Las Vegas Black Image | 8/17/26

Anna Bailey has lived a century of history—and helped make some of it herself. Known as the first Black Las Vegas showgirl and a pioneering businesswoman who became the first Black woman to hold a gaming license in Las Vegas, Bailey has witnessed the city transform while building an incredible legacy of her own.

Joining us with her daughter, Kimberly Bailey Tureaud, publisher of Las Vegas Black Image Magazine, Ms. Bailey shares memories of opening night at the historic Moulin Rouge Hotel & Casino, the nation’s first integrated hotel and casino, as well as stories of her late husband, Las Vegas icon William H. “Bob” Bailey, and their family.

