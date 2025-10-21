Las Vegas BBQ Festival | 10/20/25

Get ready, Las Vegas! The 3rd Annual Las Vegas BBQ Festival & Car Show is happening on October 25, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Rainbow & Sahara. Christie Vanover, owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, shares that BBQ teams will be cooking up a storm outside Red Rock Harley-Davidson, with a special public tasting category where attendees can vote for their favorite entries. Next door, the Car Show will take over the lot at Detail Garage Las Vegas, showcasing sleek rides for fans of all ages. Admission to the event is free, tasting tickets start at $20 for five samples and one voting ticket, and there will also be a beer garden to enjoy while exploring. It’s a full day of food, fun, and family-friendly excitement you won’t want to miss!