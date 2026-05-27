Las Vegas Aces Fantasy Camp | 5/27/26

Fans of the Las Vegas Aces now have the chance to experience life like a pro athlete during the team’s incredible Fantasy Camp. Blair Hardiek, Chief Strategy Officer for the Aces, joined the show to break down the once-in-a-lifetime experience that includes VIP access, practices, games, meet-and-greets, and behind-the-scenes moments with one of the WNBA’s biggest franchises. Participants can choose between playing or coaching roles while enjoying custom uniforms, exclusive swag, and premium accommodations at Mandalay Bay.

The camp also features on-court action at the state-of-the-art Aces headquarters and Michelob ULTRA Arena, plus premium tickets to see the Aces take on the Minnesota Lynx with special on-court recognition. From highlight videos and autograph opportunities to VIP receptions and exclusive photo ops, this is designed to make every basketball fan feel like a champion for the weekend.

