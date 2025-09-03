Las Vegas Aces | 9/3/25

The Las Vegas Aces are turning up the excitement with a Fan Fest on Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena, happening September 9 before their matchup against the Chicago Sky. From 4 PM until tip-off at 7 PM, fans can enjoy a pre-game party packed with entertainment, contests, and fun for all ages. Best of all, no ticket to the game is required to join in the festivities.

Expect partnership activations, red carpet moments, photo ops, hoops contests, tailgate games, inflatable fun, face painters, and giveaways. Plus, mascot BUCKET$ and friends will be there to keep the energy high. Later that night, it’s Fan Appreciation Night presented by Ally, and fans can still grab tickets to the game at axs.com .