Las Vegas Aces | 9/15/23

The Aces won their first WNBA Championship a year ago and are trying to become the first team to repeat as Champions in more than 2 decades. They have the best record in the league this year after setting a WNBA record for wins in a season. Game Two of Round One is scheduled for noon this Sunday, September 17 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 13:12:27-04
