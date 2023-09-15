Las Vegas Aces | 9/15/23

Watch Now
The Las Vegas Aces begin defense of their 2022 WNBA Championship in the 2023 WNBA Playoffs, and their next game is this Sunday!
The Aces won their first WNBA Championship a year ago and are trying to become the first team to repeat as Champions in more than 2 decades. They have the best record in the league this year after setting a WNBA record for wins in a season. Game Two of Round One is scheduled for noon this Sunday, September 17 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

