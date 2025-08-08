Las Vegas Aces | 8/8/25

Ten babies competed in the Desert Radiology Aces Diaper Derby, a fun tradition now in its third year partnering with Desert Radiology. This year’s race featured 10 babies aged 6 to 12 months, selected from a call to fans via email.

Ada Bondurant, daughter of Paul and Luisa, took home the win while celebrating her first birthday at the game. She sported a special onsie that read “Chelsea Gray’s future daughter-in-law” on the back. Ada’s birthday party included an Aces-themed cake, making it a truly memorable celebration.

