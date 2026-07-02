Las Vegas Aces | 7/2/26

The Las Vegas Aces are staying busy off the court this summer with several community-focused events aimed at helping local families and young athletes.

Sydnei Caldwell, Manager of Community Engagement and Business Operations, joined us to share what’s ahead. On July 5th, the Aces will host their Back-to-School Supply Drive presented by Richard Harris during the Aces vs. Fever game at Toshiba Plaza, collecting backpacks and essential school supplies for CCSD students.

Later in the month, families can pick up free school supplies at Aces Headquarters on July 27th. The team is also partnering with the City of Henderson for an All-Star youth basketball clinic, featuring drills, skills training, and a 3-on-3 tournament for kids ages 6 to 13.

It’s all part of the Aces’ continued commitment to supporting the Las Vegas community.