Las Vegas Aces | 6/4/26

The Las Vegas Aces are taking their commitment to the community beyond the basketball court through a new partnership with the Public Education Foundation (PEF). During our interview, Aces President Nikki Fargas and PEF leader Peter Guzman discussed how the collaboration will help support students throughout Clark County. The partnership makes PEF the Aces’ designated nonprofit partner for the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, creating new opportunities to invest in scholarships, teacher development, classroom resources, and literacy programs.

Through the Commissioner’s Cup initiative, PEF will receive donations tied to the Aces’ on-court performance, with additional funding available if the team advances in the competition. The partnership shines a spotlight on programs including Scholarships Plus, Teacher FastTrack, the Teacher Superstore, and the CCSD Book Bus, reinforcing a shared commitment to empowering Southern Nevada’s next generation of leaders.

