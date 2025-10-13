Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces | 10/13/25

Aces Parade
Las Vegas Aces Celebrate Third WNBA Championship!
It’s official — the Las Vegas Aces have cemented their dynasty! After sweeping the Phoenix Mercury to clinch their third WNBA championship, Team President Nikki Vargas joined us with coaches Larry Lewis and Charlene Thomas-Swinson to reflect on the team’s incredible journey. 

From their dominating season to another unforgettable playoff run, the Aces continue to make Las Vegas proud. Fans won’t have to wait long to celebrate — the city is throwing a championship parade this Friday which will be broadcast by Channel 13, honoring the players, coaches, and the energy that made this historic win possible. Congrats to the back-to-back and back again champs — GO ACES!

