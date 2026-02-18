Las Vegas Academy of the Arts | 2/18/26

The spotlight is shining bright at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts as students prepare to bring the hit Broadway musical The Prom to life.

Director and Theatre Conservatory Chair Marissa McCoy joins cast members Rose Games, who plays Emma Nolan, and Jasmine McCormick as Alyssa Green to share why this timely, funny, and heartfelt show resonates so deeply.

Filled with big musical numbers, sharp humor, and powerful themes about love and belonging, this student-led production highlights the incredible talent at LVA while delivering a message that feels more relevant than ever.