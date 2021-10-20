Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club | 10/20/21

Las Vegas Rowing is stepping into the national spotlight! The Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club’s Girls 2x rowing team was just accepted to compete in the Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Boston, the largest rowing regatta in the world. Tune in here
Locals Rowers In 'The Head Of The Charles Regatta'
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 13:25:06-04
