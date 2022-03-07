Lainey Wilson | 3/7/22

Country star Lainey Wilson has picked up an early win for the ACM's, winning 'New Female Artist of the year'. Tonight, inside Allegiant Stadium, are the Academy of Country Music awards, and Lainey is also nominated for 'Song of the year' for "Things a man oughta know".
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 15:38:38-05
