Label & Loved | 2/3/26

Julie Hornok, Co-Founder &amp; President of Labeled and Loved, shares how the 3-Day Weekend of Hope Retreat supports special needs moms through connection, rest, and renewal.
Hope, Healing & Community: Labeled and Loved Retreat Comes to Las Vegas
Labeled and Loved is a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting special needs moms who often face isolation while caring for children with disabilities. Founded to embrace and strengthen families, the organization brings hope, community, and educational resources specifically for the primary caregiver.

This October 2–4, the <i>Labeled and Loved</i> Weekend of Hope Retreat will be held at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas—a transformative three-day experience designed to help moms recharge, connect with others who truly understand them, and gain tools for emotional resilience. 

