Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Kona Grill | 2/23/26

Kona Grill at Boca Park extends National Margarita Day with $6 Kona Margaritas through the 25th, plus twice-daily happy hour specials on sushi, apps, and cocktails.
National Margarita Day Extended at Kona Grill
Posted

National Margarita Day isn’t just one day at Kona Grill—it’s a full celebration. Lorelei Nye, Manager of Kona Grill, along with Maria Vazquez, Shift Lead and Bartender, are spotlighting the restaurant’s extended promotion featuring the signature Kona Margarita for just $6 all day through the 25th.

The team will demonstrate how the popular cocktail is crafted, giving viewers a behind-the-bar look at what makes it a fan favorite. They’re also highlighting Kona Grill’s twice-daily happy hour with tiered $3, $6 and $9 food and drink specials, including signature sushi, appetizers and refreshing cocktails. It’s the perfect excuse to sip, snack and celebrate a little longer.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo