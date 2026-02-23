Kona Grill | 2/23/26

National Margarita Day isn’t just one day at Kona Grill—it’s a full celebration. Lorelei Nye, Manager of Kona Grill, along with Maria Vazquez, Shift Lead and Bartender, are spotlighting the restaurant’s extended promotion featuring the signature Kona Margarita for just $6 all day through the 25th.

The team will demonstrate how the popular cocktail is crafted, giving viewers a behind-the-bar look at what makes it a fan favorite. They’re also highlighting Kona Grill’s twice-daily happy hour with tiered $3, $6 and $9 food and drink specials, including signature sushi, appetizers and refreshing cocktails. It’s the perfect excuse to sip, snack and celebrate a little longer.