Knights Minute | 3/4/26

The Vegas Golden Knights turned up the heat once again with another thrilling matchup, keeping fans on their feet all night long. #PaidForContent
Knights Minute: Vegas Keeps the Fire Burning
It was another action-packed night as the Vegas Golden Knights showed why they’re one of the toughest teams in the league. With relentless pressure, lightning-fast skating, and a few highlight-reel goals, Vegas gave their fans a game to remember.

The energy in the building was electric as the Knights battled hard from start to finish, proving their championship mindset is alive and well. Catch all the excitement, behind-the-scenes moments, and post-game reactions in this edition of Knights Minute — and get ready, because this team isn’t slowing down anytime soon!

