Knights Minute | 11/24/25

In the latest Knights Minute, the Vegas Golden Knights delivered another thrilling performance, showcasing the speed, skill, and grit that make them one of the most exciting teams in the NHL. From highlight-reel goals to incredible saves, the action kept fans on their feet all night long.

Whether it was a dominant offensive push or a nail-biting finish, the Knights showed why the Fortress is one of the toughest places to play in hockey. Catch all the highlights and reactions, in today’s Knights Minute — and don’t miss the next game as our Golden Knights chase another win for Vegas!

This segment was paid for by Best Price Flooring