King Week Las Vegas | 1/8/26

Las Vegas is preparing to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the 44th Annual MLK Parade, happening Monday, January 19, 2026, in downtown Las Vegas. King Week Las Vegas 2026 runs from January 15 through January 24, featuring events that reflect this year’s powerful theme: “Remember! Celebrate! Act!”

Community leaders Wendell Williams, Duana Malone, and Shaundell Newsome highlight the importance of learning Dr. King’s history, celebrating his lasting impact, and turning inspiration into action through service and advocacy.

From reflection to celebration, King Week offers meaningful ways for the community to come together and move Dr. King’s vision forward.