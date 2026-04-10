Kidde, Epson America, Inc., GE Lighting | 4/10/26

Spring is the perfect time to reset—and that includes your tech. Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong is helping you shake off the winter blues with smart solutions to upgrade your home and digital routine. From boosting home safety to enhancing your home office setup, Mario highlights simple ways to make your tech work smarter for you this season.

Featuring innovative products from Kidde, Epson America, Inc., and GE Lighting, these tips are all about convenience, safety, and efficiency. Whether you’re refreshing your workspace or upgrading your home systems, these easy tech updates can make a big impact—just in time for spring renewal.

This segment is paid for by Kidde, Epson America, Inc., and GE Lighting, a Savant company.