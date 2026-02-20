Khalid | 2/20/26

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated artist Khalid continues to define contemporary pop and R&B with more than 50 billion global streams. His breakout single Location became a viral sensation just before his high school graduation, launching him into stardom and a major label deal with RCA Records. Since then, Khalid has become one of the most recognizable voices of his generation, even earning a spot on TIME’s Most Influential People list in 2019 for his cultural impact.

Now, he’s hitting the road with the “It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour,” kicking off in May 2026 with a Las Vegas stop on May 16. Fans can expect the signature smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and summer-ready vibes that have made Khalid a global superstar.

