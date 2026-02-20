Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Khalid | 2/20/26

GRAMMY-nominated superstar Khalid talks global success and his upcoming “It’s Always Summer Somewhere” Tour, stopping in Las Vegas May 16.
Khalid Announces “It’s Always Summer Somewhere” Tour
Posted

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated artist Khalid continues to define contemporary pop and R&B with more than 50 billion global streams. His breakout single Location became a viral sensation just before his high school graduation, launching him into stardom and a major label deal with RCA Records. Since then, Khalid has become one of the most recognizable voices of his generation, even earning a spot on TIME’s Most Influential People list in 2019 for his cultural impact.

Now, he’s hitting the road with the “It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour,” kicking off in May 2026 with a Las Vegas stop on May 16. Fans can expect the signature smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and summer-ready vibes that have made Khalid a global superstar.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo