Kenvue | 8/11/25

As the school year kicks off, Dr. Asha Patel Shah wants families to know: sunscreen isn’t just for beach days. The sun’s harmful rays don’t take a vacation when class is in session. In fact, children can be exposed during recess, sports, and even the walk to and from school.

Dr. Shah, a board-certified dermatologist and Head of Medical Affairs at Kenvue, says daily sun protection is one of the best habits parents can teach. And no, it’s not just about sunny days — UV rays can still cause damage even when it’s cloudy.

Look for broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher and make it part of the morning routine — just like brushing teeth. It’s a simple step that can help prevent skin cancer and promote lifelong skin health.

This segment is paid for by Kenvue