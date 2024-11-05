Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

KellyBronze | 11/4/24

Learn Thanksgiving prep tips from KellyBronze’s Paul Kelly, including cooking, carving, and buying advice for a seamless holiday feast. #PaidForContent
Posted

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Paul Kelly of KellyBronze is here to share expert tips for preparing the perfect turkey.

As a seasoned turkey farmer and Guinness World Record holder for the fastest turkey carving, Paul emphasizes starting with a quality bird. He recommends opting for farm-raised turkeys like KellyBronze for their distinct flavor and texture. When it comes to prep, Paul advises purchasing early and making sure the turkey rests post-cooking for optimal juiciness. Using a meat thermometer is essential to ensure perfect doneness, and KellyBronze birds even come with one included.

For those interested in securing a KellyBronze turkey for Thanksgiving, orders should be placed soon to meet holiday deadlines. Paul’s tips promise a deliciously memorable meal for friends and family.

This segment is paid for by KellyBronze

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo