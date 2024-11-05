With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Paul Kelly of KellyBronze is here to share expert tips for preparing the perfect turkey.

As a seasoned turkey farmer and Guinness World Record holder for the fastest turkey carving, Paul emphasizes starting with a quality bird. He recommends opting for farm-raised turkeys like KellyBronze for their distinct flavor and texture. When it comes to prep, Paul advises purchasing early and making sure the turkey rests post-cooking for optimal juiciness. Using a meat thermometer is essential to ensure perfect doneness, and KellyBronze birds even come with one included.

For those interested in securing a KellyBronze turkey for Thanksgiving, orders should be placed soon to meet holiday deadlines. Paul’s tips promise a deliciously memorable meal for friends and family.

This segment is paid for by KellyBronze