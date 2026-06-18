Kelly Edwards | 6/18/26

With summer temperatures rising, many homeowners are looking for easy ways to refresh their spaces and prepare for the season ahead. From cooling solutions and home appliance upgrades to outdoor entertaining spaces and poolside essentials, small updates can make a big difference in both comfort and style. Whether it's creating a relaxing backyard retreat or improving indoor living spaces, seasonal changes can help make home life more enjoyable.

Lifestyle and home design expert Kelly Edwards joined the show to share practical tips and design ideas for getting homes summer-ready. The conversation focused on affordable appliance updates, comfortable furniture options, pool accessories, and portable cooling systems that can help beat the heat both indoors and outdoors. She also offered advice on entertaining, organizing, and keeping spaces feeling fresh all season long.

This segment is paid for by LG, Chita Living & Bestway USA