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Kelly Edwards | 4/14/26

Lifestyle expert Kelly Edwards shares simple, stylish ways to refresh your home this spring. #PaidForContent
Spring Refresh Made Easy with Kelly Edwards
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Spring is officially in the air, and Kelly Edwards is helping you shake off the winter slump with easy, impactful home upgrades. From quick DIY paint projects to full-on makeover inspiration, she’s got ideas that make your space feel brand new without breaking the bank.

Kelly also dives into kitchen clean-up hacks that elevate your everyday space, plus smart energy solutions to keep your home efficient and safe. And with warmer weather calling, she shares must-try tips for transforming outdoor areas into the ultimate hangout spot. It’s everything you need to welcome the season in style.

This segment is paid for by Rustoleum, CHITA Living, & Trex

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