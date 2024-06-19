KCEP-FM Power 88.1 and F.A.I.T.H. Behavioral Services | 6/19/24

If you're looking for the perfect event to help you celebrate the Juneteenth Holiday, look no further!

F.A.I.T.H. Wellness Services Inc. presents the F.A.I.T.H. Freedom Festival - A Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 19 at Craig Ranch Regional Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with featured headliner "Kindred The Family Soul".

Craig Knight, general manager of KCEP-FM 88, joined us along with Iesha Chaney, CEO of Faith Wellness Center, to discuss what you can expect from the Freedom Festival.

The event will have something for the whole family including: vendors, a Kids Zone, African drummers and dancers, praise singers and dancers, spoken word, Power 88 Radio DJ’s, local performers, live entertainment and a fire works show.

This segment is paid for by KCEP-FM Power 88.1 and F.A.I.T.H. Behavioral Services