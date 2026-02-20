KBIS 2026 | 2/20/26

The annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, known as KBIS, is the largest kitchen and bath expo in North America, and this year it’s all happening in Orlando. Television host and designer Kelly Edwards is reporting live from the LG booth with a firsthand look at the biggest trends shaping homes right now.

LG is showcasing innovative appliances and smart solutions tailored to different lifestyles and spaces, from sleek kitchen upgrades to spa-inspired bath features. With exclusive footage from the show floor and expert insight from Kelly Edwards, viewers get a front-row seat to the must-see products and design ideas that are defining the future of kitchen and bath.

This segment is paid for by LG Signature