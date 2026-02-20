Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KBIS 2026 | 2/20/26

TV host and designer Kelly Edwards shares the latest kitchen and bath innovations from the LG booth at KBIS in Orlando.
Hottest trends at KBIS 2026 straight from Orlando
The annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, known as KBIS, is the largest kitchen and bath expo in North America, and this year it’s all happening in Orlando. Television host and designer Kelly Edwards is reporting live from the LG booth with a firsthand look at the biggest trends shaping homes right now.

LG is showcasing innovative appliances and smart solutions tailored to different lifestyles and spaces, from sleek kitchen upgrades to spa-inspired bath features. With exclusive footage from the show floor and expert insight from Kelly Edwards, viewers get a front-row seat to the must-see products and design ideas that are defining the future of kitchen and bath.

This segment is paid for by LG Signature

