Kathryn Emery | 2/19/26

The hottest trends in building and design were on display at Design & Construction Week, a mega event showcasing the hottest trends in residential design and the construction industry.

Home improvement experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade walked the show floor in search of standout style, smart innovation, and game-changing products for today’s homes. From statement-making wall tiles and custom copper kitchens to cutting-edge garage doors and smart shades, their “Trade Show Treasure Hunters” tour uncovered what’s next in creating a stylish, functional space.

This segment is paid by Trade Show Treasure Hunters