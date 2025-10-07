Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kathryn Emery | 10/7/25

Home improvement &amp; lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery spotlights essential fall products you can grab on Amazon Prime Day deals.
Fall brings cooler weather, shorter days, and the perfect excuse to tackle home projects — and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save big while doing it.

Home expert Kathryn Emery shared her favorite seasonal finds, starting with T-Rex® Waterproof & Repair Tape, ideal for quick fixes during rainy weather. To keep outdoor spaces bright and welcoming, GE Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Café Lights are 25% off, adding security and ambiance. For backup power, the ANKER SOLIX F3000 is marked down by 46%, while Mighty Mint offers plant-based rodent repellent solutions at up to 30% off.

Kathryn also recommends Monument Grills’ Denali 605, now $100 off, for hosting guests in style. Find all of Kathryn’s picks at BeTheBestHome.com.

