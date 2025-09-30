Kat Dennings | 9/30/25

Elliott caught up with Kat Dennings to dive into her exciting work on Shifting Gears it’s upcoming second season, and explore the creative projects keeping her busy. The conversation touches on her journey in Hollywood, the challenges and highlights of her career, and the personal experiences that inspire her roles.

From sharing insights about her characters to offering a peek at her passions off-screen, Kat Dennings gives an engaging and candid interview that fans won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or new to her work, this conversation provides a fun, inside look at one of Hollywood’s most dynamic talents.