Just N Life With Nekia Nichelle | 8/13/26

When it comes to emergencies, being prepared before something happens can make all the difference. Nekia Nichelle joined us to talk about fire preparedness and some simple ways families can take steps to protect what matters most.

The segment highlights helpful products including the Master Lock Large Digital Sentry Safe, The Boroux Portable Filtration System, and the GermGuardian air purifier.

From protecting important belongings to thinking about the essentials your family may need during an emergency, a little preparation can go a long way toward creating greater peace of mind.

This segment is paid for by Just N Life