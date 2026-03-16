Junior League of Las Vegas | 3/16/26

The Junior League of Las Vegas is celebrating a major milestone this year—80 years of service, leadership, and community impact across Southern Nevada. Since its founding, the organization has empowered generations of women while addressing some of the region’s most pressing needs.

Over the decades, thousands of Junior League volunteers have contributed millions of service hours to programs focused on food insecurity, education, and community support. As the organization reflects on its legacy during this anniversary year, it’s also looking ahead, encouraging the next generation of women to get involved, build leadership skills, and continue making a meaningful difference in the Las Vegas community.