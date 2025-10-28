Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Jubilee Clinical Research NV LLC | 10/28/25

October is Liver Health Awareness Month, and Jubilee Clinical Research is offering free liver screenings for those at risk.
Free Liver Health Screenings This October with Jubilee Clinical Research
Posted

In recognition of Liver Health Awareness Month, Jubilee Clinical Research is providing free liver health screenings for fatty liver disease and alcohol-related liver disease throughout October. If you have risk factors such as diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or obesity, you can receive a complimentary FibroScan to check your liver health. Treatments are available at no cost through their clinical trial program for those who qualify. Take charge of your health this month—call 702-631-5000 to schedule your appointment or visit jcr-lv.com for more information.

This segment was paid for by Jubilee Clinical Research NV LLC

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.