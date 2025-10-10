Jubilee Clinical Research | 10/10/25

October is Liver Health Awareness Month, a time to focus on prevention, screening, and treatment of liver diseases. Elliott Shin, Principal Investigator at Jubilee Clinical Research, highlights the two most common liver conditions: fatty liver disease and alcohol-related liver disease.

He discusses their prevalence, risk factors, and symptoms, helping the community understand when to seek care. Jubilee Clinical Research offers no-cost liver screenings and provides access to the latest treatment options for patients at risk or living with liver disease.

Awareness and early detection are key to maintaining liver health and preventing serious complications.

This segment is paid for by Jubilee Clinical Research NV LLC