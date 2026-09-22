Josh McBride | 9/22/26

Fall is officially here, and with busier schedules and the holidays just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for a seasonal refresh. Entertainment and lifestyle expert and host of The McBride Rewind, Josh McBride, joined us with a lineup of his favorite fall essentials designed to make everyday life a little easier.

Josh highlights seasonal must-haves including Men’s Wearhouse for fall style, L’Oréal Paris RevitaLift Triple Power Rich Night Moisturizer for nighttime skincare, Banquet MEGA Crispy Chicken Tenders for an easy meal, Ritual Essential Prenatal for wellness and Zevo Plant Flying Insect Trap for tackling those pesky flying bugs. And once you’ve checked everything off your fall list, Josh says there’s one more thing to add to your routine: his new podcast, The McBride Rewind, available on all major podcast platforms.

This segment is paid for by Josh McBride