Josh McBride | 7/2/26

Summer is officially here, and that means it’s time to stock up on the essentials that can make the season more comfortable, fun, and memorable.

Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined us with a few standout picks to help you beat the heat and enjoy every sunny moment.

From skincare favorites like Eucerin Sun Age Defense and Sun Tinted Age Defense to stay protected outdoors, to Breescape Cooling Sheets for better sleep during warm nights, and delicious Pepperidge Farm cookies for the perfect summer snack, Josh has a little something for everyone.

These easy finds can help make your summer smoother, cooler, and a lot sweeter.

This segment is paid for by JMM Consulting Group LLC