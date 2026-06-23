Josh McBride | 6/23/26

Amazon Prime Day is back, bringing major discounts across home, beauty, tech, and everyday essentials. Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined the show to break down some of the standout deals worth adding to your cart, helping shoppers navigate the wide range of savings available during the event.

Among the featured deals were discounts on everything from beverages and laundry essentials to home security, skincare, and entertainment tech. McBride highlighted products designed to make everyday life easier, more comfortable, and a little more fun—whether it’s refreshing your home, upgrading your self-care routine, or creating the perfect movie night setup. With limited-time offers and big markdowns, Prime Day continues to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

This segment is paid for by JMM Consulting LLC